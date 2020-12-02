KO Navigates Energy Tech Acquisition for Longtime Client

Moving forward with good communication and a long-time relationship with their client, attorneys of Koenig Oelsner Taylor Schoenfeld & Gaddis helped their client navigate an acquisition by a global energy company reaching a confidential amount and smooth deal signed on Oct. 5.

KO’s client, Enbala Power Networks, a Denver-based energy resources technology company, was acquired by Generac, a global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and power products. The deal terms weren’t disclosed, according to a press release from Enbala about the acquisition.

Enbala works to provide distributed energy optimization and control software needed for operational stability in worldwide power grids. KO partner and acquisition legal team member Jennifer Rosenthal said Enbala’s software helps to distribute power loads and stabilize energy grids.

One Enbala platform, Concerto, has been used by utilities and energy retailers to respond in real time to energy balancing needs of energy markets and power systems, according to a press release from the company about the acquisition. Residential and industrial megawatts of standby power across the country can be used in a “virtual power plant” and distributed to energy resource management systems markets, according to the release.

The Concerto software allows the connections of distributed resources to participate in energy aggregation and control programs. In this way, otherwise dormant back-up power assets can go online as part of an energy solution generating revenue for the asset owner, according to the release.

Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac CEO, said in the press release that the acquisition allowed the two companies to harness power from solar to generators and maintain convenience and flexibility of diversified power production.

