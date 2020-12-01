Attorneys from Hogan Lovells’ Denver office represented Laird Superfood in a duo of deals culminating in a Q3 IPO that netted the Oregon-based snack and beverage startup more than $62 million.

Laird Superfood, which shares a name with co-founder and famed surfer Laird Hamilton, made waves on Wall Street when it nearly doubled its IPO price during its first day of trading on Sept. 23. At the time of the IPO, the plant-based food company’s products included coffee creamers, hydration supplements, coffee, tea and hot chocolate, and it has since launched a line of packaged pili nuts.

Hogan Lovells has been representing five-year-old Laird Superfood since 2018 and, according to partner David Crandall, the company was eyeing an IPO as early as that year. While it held off on going public, the company later raised $32 million in an investment round led by WeWork. Hogan Lovells guided Laird Superfood though that deal and also helped the young company navigate WeWork’s exit as an investor in late 2019 “on pretty favorable terms for Laird Superfood,” Crandall said, after the coworking company’s own IPO failed to launch.

“And then this year, the IPO market has been very, very good,” Crandall said. “Laird Superfood said let’s go ahead and give it a go again.”

Before the company went public, it raised $10 million in a crossover round funded by Danone Manifesto Ventures, the corporate venture arm of French food conglomerate Danone. The pre-IPO private placement closed in April.

“The trend in IPOs recently… is you’ll have large institutional investors putting money into a company that plans to go public,” Crandall said. “Basically, this acts as a seal of approval for other investors to see that smart money like Danone has taken a look at the company and found it a good investment opportunity.”

