Family Troubles Increase in the Pandemic

Suzanne Griffiths has seen how family stresses factor into family law cases. The pandemic has fed the fears of divorced couples fighting over custody, and pressures that come from the work-from-home environment, or losing work entirely, have caused troubles for other couples. Griffiths talked with Law Week about how the pandemic has affected work for her family law-focused firm, Griffiths Law.

LAW WEEK: We’ve all heard about how the work-from-home world has broken up relationships or increased divorce rates. What have you seen from inside the family law practice?

GRIFFITHS: It was quite an experience. Everybody had questions about what to do about COVID or was saying the father is irresponsible and he’s going out and I think the kids should stay with me. People were trying to resolve things, and we went through a patch between April and June where we had hearings set, and we had one answer for our clients: There is no court available to you. They do protection orders and life-and-death emergencies, and if you have anything else, we simply said there is no resolution, there is no judge. We essentially said there’s mediation and that’s it.

So, we were just mediating day after day. The mediators were wonderful. We did Zoom meetings from home, and some clients didn’t have the ability to do that, so we’d go to the office and meet with those clients. We settled a lot of cases, and a lot of trials between March and June were resolved. We were collaborative because we said, well, you’re either going to mediate this or you get nothing.

The divorce rate increased after July because people were finding it really, really, really difficult to stay in the same house. It was a lot of stress. There were also a lot of layoffs, especially older people, and it was turning people upside down.

There was enormous stress about children. People would travel, and you get one irresponsible person who would fly to California or Florida and come back and give the kid COVID and then give the other person COVID. Some judges would say we are going to send you to jail if you don’t give parenting time, and some judges would say hunker down and make up the parenting time when everything eases up. There were huge issues about whether to fly kids out of state, because remember, there was a big fear of touching.

Things have calmed down now, but there is a lot of anxiety. I can just tell you that it’s really, really busy. People hate each other right now, and in the midst of all that, there are a few who are coming together and saying, “what can we do [for resolution]?” So, there are some good people and some angry people.

