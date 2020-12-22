Attorneys say they’re seeing a surge in workplace safety-related complaints, including allegations of retaliation under Colorado’s new Public Health Emergency Whistleblower Act.

“We’ve had a tremendous uptick in workers calling us with complaints about their employer, often workplace health and safety complaints,” said David Seligman, executive director of nonprofit firm Towards Justice. “But I think very often when there’s a workplace health and safety issue, there’s also a whistleblower issue.”

The PHEW Act, which went into effect in July, prohibits employers, contractors and local and state government entities from retaliating against a worker for raising a “reasonable concern” about workplace violations of government health or safety rules or threats to health or safety related to a public health emergency.

While the law is still new and complaints have yet to make their way to the courts, attorneys say the PHEW Act offers several new tools to whistleblowers, including a private right of action and qui tam enforcement.

Iris Halpern, a partner at Rathod Mohamedbhai, said that in March and April, her firm was getting a lot of calls from workers at health care facilities and nursing homes. Now, as COVID cases spike again, Halpern said she’s seeing an influx of claims from a more diverse set of industries.

Seligman said that following a bit of a lull in workplace safety complaints over the summer, “now we are seeing them come back stronger and scarier than what we heard in the spring.” He added that his organization has gotten calls about retaliation from workers in a wide range of industries, including shipping, agriculture, manufacturing and health care.

