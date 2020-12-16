Despite DACA Reinstatement, Future Isn’t Certain

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be reinstated, undoing changes and efforts by the Trump administration to remove the program, due to an order by a federal judge. Despite the victory for DACA recipients — immigrant advocates warn that another case in federal court could undo this small victory with more far-reaching consequences.

The DACA program, created in the 2012, allows certain individuals brought illegally into the U.S. as children to request deferred action for a period of time subject to renewal, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website. The program, overseen by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of Homeland Security, has been challenged in court multiple times throughout the Trump administration with the goal of limiting or removing it, even reaching the U.S. Supreme Court which ordered the program must continue.

On Dec. 4, Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the Eastern District of New York ordered DHS to begin accepting application and renewals for the program, which had been halted in a memo from Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. In November, a court found Wolf wasn’t lawfully serving in his role because DHS failed to follow the order of succession as lawfully designated under the Homeland Security Act, and the Wolf memo was vacated.

For the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network, a nonprofit serving low-income individuals in immigration proceedings, the announcement of DACA applications and renewals resuming means working to submit as many applications and renewals as possible in the time that DACA is still open, said Ashley Harrington, RMIAN’s DACA project head.

“We’re super excited about the most recent court order,” Harrington said. She added that those who had previously applied for DACA renewals in the period under the Wolf Memo limiting renewals to a single year are now extended to the two years under the original DACA specifics.

This complete article appears in the Dec. 14 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.