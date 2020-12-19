Denver's Police Watchdog to Resign

Denver’s Independent Monitor Nicholas Mitchell announced Friday that he has resigned due to his appointment by a federal court to oversee a Department of Justice consent decree in Los Angeles. Mitchell’s resignation is effective on Jan. 4, concluding a nine-year career as Denver’s police watchdog.

“It has been a great honor to serve Denver as its Independent Monitor,” said Mitchell. “I hope I have left a legacy of fairness and reform, and I look forward to staying involved in the Denver community.”

The Office of the Independent Monitor announced Dec. 18 that the DOJ consent decree is a court-ordered agreement designed to “correct systemic, unconstitutional conditions in the Los Angeles County jails, the largest municipal jail system in the world.” The consent decree concerns both the County of Los Angeles and L.A. Sheriff’s Department.

Mitchell told Law Week that his work in L.A. will have some similarities to his time in the OIM due to oversight of law enforcement. However, his work will be focused mainly on evaluating the county’s compliance in the terms of the decree.

Despite his new role, Mitchell said he will continue to live in Denver. He added that staying in his adopted home of Denver was a condition of accepting the appointment.

Mitchell has been involved with many reforms and investigations in law enforcement around Denver. In his time as Independent Monitor, he has served as co-chair of the Denver Sheriff’s Department Use of Force Policy Committee, issued guidance leading to a rewrite of use of force policy, investigated the George Floyd protests and conducted investigations of misconduct in both the Denver Sheriff’s and Denver Police departments.

Mitched said he’ll stay involved with OIM topics because of his passion for the issues. However, he said he wants to be mindful of a new monitor’s appointment and give them the space to establish their own style, interests and scope within the role.

“I think public safety is evolving — attitudes about public safety are changing, and I think Denver’s made a lot of important progress on reforming its’ law enforcement agencies — but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Mitchell said.

Throughout his time in the office, Mitchell has been awarded by the Denver Bar Association and the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement. He’s also been an expert source for multiple news agencies including CNN, The New Yorker and was a consultant to other communities including Baltimore, Phoenix and communities around Colorado regarding enhancing oversight of law enforcement.