Countdown Begins for California’s New Privacy Law

California voters passed the California Privacy Rights Act at the ballot box in November, which will require stricter data privacy obligations for companies doing business in the state when the law goes into effect in 2023.

The law builds on the protections established in the California Consumer Privacy Act, adding new rights for consumers and bringing the state’s data privacy regime more in line with what activists had hoped to achieve with a proposed ballot initiative in 2018. The California legislature ended up passing the CCPA as a compromise bill, and the law went into effect this year.

“When you look at the CPRA itself, it’s an amendment to drastically amend the CCPA,” said Greg Szewczyk of Ballard Spahr. “So it’s not a brand new framework. It works within the CCPA framework. It just creates several new rights, and it goes further in other areas.”

The CCPA gave California residents the right to know what personal data companies collect about them and to request that data be shared with them, deleted and not be sold.

Under the CPRA, consumers will have the right to correct any inaccurate personal data companies have on them. The CPRA also extends the period of time covered by right-to-access requests from one year to indefinitely.

The CPRA allows consumers to not only opt out of selling personal information but to opt out of “sharing” it. According to Davis Graham & Stubbs attorney Camila Tobón, sharing is narrowly defined as the disclosure of personal information for purposes of behavioral advertising. “They’ve basically made clear that transfer of information for tracking individuals across websites for behavioral advertising is something that you need to honor the right to opt out of if a customer wishes,” she said.

