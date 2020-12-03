Burg Simpson Construction Defect Team Secures $19 Million Arbitration Award

Burg Simpson secured a $19 million-plus award in arbitration for a residential community alleging construction defects and deficiencies by a builder.

Burg Simpson attorneys represented homeowners in an Aurora townhome community who saw a range of defects in their homes, such as leaks, foundation movement, structural framing problems, drainage problems, fire code issues and others. In the arbitration lasting more than 17 days, the arbitrator reached an award believed to be the largest award of its kind in the state.

Residents of a 17-building, 82-unit residential area in Aurora built by Century Communities, Inc., filed a lawsuit against the multi-state publicly traded home building company and the related corporate entities that acted as developer, builder and general contractors for the project.

According to Burg Simpson partner Mari Perczak, a mix of young families, single parents and retirees live in the community, and none of the owners had their own means to correct their concerns. The townhomes were built on a site “over-excavated” due to concerns about swelling soils, she said. The community’s homeowners’ association alleged that individual units and common elements suffered multiple construction deficiencies and defects, according to the release.

“They thought they were buying a new home that met the minimum requirements, and that’s not what they got,” she said.

Homeowners alleged the soil engineer had recommended removing large quantities of soil under the foundation, compacting the soil and then putting it back. That was done some time before the start of the project, and some of that work had started to dry and lose effectiveness.

Perczak said that soil engineers can suggest that when dealing with swelling soil, a technique called over-excavation can be used. In this process, the soil is removed, treated with water causing it to swell, and it is then replaced to make it able to hold a foundation, she said.

