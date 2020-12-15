Big Tech’s Antitrust Reckoning

The nation’s technology industry faces an unpredictable year in 2021 as the federal government and states take aim at two of its largest companies with antitrust lawsuits and an influential Congressional report raises the question whether new legislation will force the sector’s giants to change their business practices. The “big four” — Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google — have come under intense scrutiny as their dominance of online commerce, digital apps, social networking, and internet search and advertising continues. Meanwhile, concern over the safety and use of data mined by technology firms continues to drive debate about Americans’ online privacy.

Facebook faces the prospect of being broken up after the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states filed separate lawsuits Wednesday that take aim at its efforts to protect its market share by buying two large social media rivals. As of June 2019, according to Visual Capitalist, nearly 20 billion people visited Facebook every day.

The enterprise’s growth has been significantly driven by acquisitions of at least 82 other entities, many of which had developed products that could be integrated into Facebook’s advertising revenue-generating social network. Those included FriendFeed, a news aggregator, in August 2009; Octazen Solutions, a platform for finding and importing users’ contacts, in February 2010; Divvyshot, a photo-sharing service, in April 2010; Instagram in April 2012; Onavo, an analytics company, in October 2013; WhatsApp, a smartphone instant messaging platform, in February 2014; Oculus VR, a virtual reality technology developer, in March 2014; photo search tool Dreambit in January 2018; and identification verification firm Confirm.io the same month. Facebook’s rapid growth to a market capitalization value of more than $800 billion as of August has been driven by the centrality of its site for advertisers and dominion over social networking.

It is the Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions that drive the new antitrust lawsuits against Facebook. The states’ complaint alleges those two purchases violate both the Clayton Act and the Sherman Act, two fundamental federal antitrust laws, and accuses the company of “illegally maintain[ing] … monopoly power by deploying a buy-or-bury strategy that thwarts competition and harms both users and advertisers.” New York attorney general Letitia James, the leader of the multistate plaintiff group, said at a press conference that Facebook had attempted to use its market strength to terminate its competition.

