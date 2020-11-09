In The CommunityIn The CourtsPeoplePrint Edition

Supreme Court Selects Nominees for Justice
One of the nominees will fill the seat vacated by Justice Nathan Coats

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission on Friday announced the three candidates selected for a vacancy on the Colorado Supreme Court. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Justice Nathan Coats, effective Jan. 22. The nominees are: Maria Berkenkotter, Timothy Macdonald and Andrea Wang.

Under the Colorado Constitution, the governor has 15 days from Nov. 6 to appoint one of the nominees as a justice on the Colorado Supreme Court.

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at [email protected]

