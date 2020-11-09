Supreme Court Selects Nominees for Justice

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission on Friday announced the three candidates selected for a vacancy on the Colorado Supreme Court. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Justice Nathan Coats, effective Jan. 22. The nominees are: Maria Berkenkotter, Timothy Macdonald and Andrea Wang.

Under the Colorado Constitution, the governor has 15 days from Nov. 6 to appoint one of the nominees as a justice on the Colorado Supreme Court.

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at [email protected]