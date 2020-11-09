SuperPAC Case Supported by AG Weiser Hits Supreme Court Wall

A lawsuit supported by Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser that aimed to clarify whether Congress and state legislatures can limit Super PAC contributions has come to a halt at the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined Monday to take up the case, which would have opened the possibility of reconsidering a controversial 2010 campaign finance ruling.



Weiser joined with the attorneys general of 15 other states as parties supporting the arguments of several members of Congress. The states argued that contributions from large PACs have begun to have a significant impact on state and local elections and are resulting in increased corruption. They urged the Supreme Court to take up the question considered by a lower court ten years ago: whether the U.S. Constitution’s Freedom of Speech clause limits regulation of PAC contributions.



U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., the late U.S. Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.), Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and several other individuals filed the lawsuit as a way to get a decade-old decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit before the high court. In that 2010 decision, which came in a case called SpeechNow.org v. Federal Election Commission, the D.C. Circuit ruled that the First Amendment precludes enforcement of a limit on organizations’ contributions to political action committees. The court found that “independent expenditures do not corrupt or give the appearance of corruption.”



Several other federal circuit courts of appeal, including the appellate court with jurisdiction over Colorado, have since adopted the same rule. In a 2013 case called Republican Party of New Mexico v. King, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit used it to uphold an injunction against enforcement of a New Mexico statute that banned contributions to political committees in excess of $5,000.



Lieu said in statement that he is “extremely disappointed” by the Court’s decision not to hear the case. “Allowing this decision to stand means individuals and corporations will continue to have the ability to spend unlimited amounts of money to influence elections through Super PACs,” Lieu said. “It dilutes the voices of average Americans in favor of big-money interests.”



The other states that supported the plaintiffs as amici were Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington. The DIstrict of Columbia also joined the amicus brief.



The case is Lieu v. Federal Election Commission, No. 19-1398.



