In The CourtsPeople

Polis Appoints Arapahoe County Court Judge
Melina Hernandez will serve as a judge on the Arapahoe County Court

by Law Week
written by Law Week

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday Melina Hernandez to serve on the Arapahoe County Court in the 18th Judicial District. She will fill a vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Don Toussaint to the District Court. The vacancy is effective Jan. 12. 

Hernandez is currently a part-time magistrate in the Denver Juvenile Court, a position she has held since 2017. She also is a bilingual family court facilitator for the Denver District Court, a position she has held since 2013. Previously, Hernandez was a domestic law clerk for Justice William Hood in the 2nd Judicial District; domestic law research fellow for Judge Christoper Cross in the 18th Judicial District; and fellow at the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System. Hernandez earned her bachelor’s degree from University of Colorado-Boulder in 2007 and her law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2011. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail