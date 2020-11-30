Legal Literacy’s Impact on Access to Justice

A recent survey shows Americans’ awareness of the legal system has increased, though advocates say legal literacy is still a barrier to entry.

Access-to-justice advocates have fought for years to drive the legal system to embrace new systems, processes and services to address a gap in the availability of legal services for marginalized groups. But, they say, some steps are often overlooked, such as adopting plain language and addressing other language barriers, doing a better job of accurate representation throughout the system, and providing affordable access to legal assistance.

The 2020 Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey, published in September by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, suggested that more adult Americans were aware of First Amendment rights and the legal process than in previous years. Roughly 73% of respondents correctly named freedom of speech as a First Amendment right, an increase from the reported 48% in 2017. Additionally, more than half of those surveyed accurately named all three branches of the federal government, a 12% increase over previous years.

The university experts have speculated the increase in awareness can be attributed to the recent open conversations about government systems and the impeachment process that began last year. The increased awareness of court processes and procedures may have been initiated by political leaders more openly discussing active or pending litigation.

Annenberg Public Policy Center Director Kathleen Jamieson said the protests over the summer triggered a public discussion of other protected and civil rights, like that of peaceable assembly and freedom of speech, which may have contributed to Americans being more aware of First Amendment protections in this year’s survey.

Despite the uptick in awareness of the legal system, overall trends during the pandemic may suggest those who need a lawyer are still less likely to contact one. “At any given time, there are 100 million people in the United States with legal issues,” said Zachariah DeMeola, director of education at the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System. “Only 16% of those people are going to even look to a lawyer for any advice or help.”

Many people might not even know that their problem is a legal problem, he said. DeMeola, who has been assisting with 2020 IAALS Future of the Legal Profession speaker series, said increasing access to legal services could assist those who might either not be able to afford a lawyer or otherwise have difficulty approaching one.

DeMeola suggested one way to address that gap in access to justice is through regulatory reform. The IAALS speaker series has discussed alternate legal avenues to address access to justice issues, suggesting some regulatory reform methods, such as the paralegal model in Ontario. “Our project has explored different ways that others have successfully addressed that issue… we did feature the independent paralegal model coming out of Ontario, which appears to be highly successful – I think they have close to 10,000 paralegals, who are running sustainable practices and providing discreet legal advice.”

The paralegal model in Ontario allows anyone who needs legal aid or more discreet legal services to have more affordable access to those services. DeMeola explained that anyone seeking assistance with less complex issues such as debt collection, eviction or wage earnings may not need a full service lawyer to help.

PLAIN LANGUAGE

In addition to the financial barriers to legal access, jargon and complex language often act as barriers for anyone who might need to represent themselves in court or simply wants to learn more about the law, said Alexi Freeman, associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion and director of externships & social justice initiatives at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

“We speak in jargon, and we assume that people are going to want to know or are going to care, and I think that actually undermines one of the real challenges that people face every day,” Freeman said. “Information comes from the ground up.”

Over the last several years, efforts starting at the legislative level address the need for more plain language in public facing services such as the medical field. Senate Bill 20-188 would have required hospitals to provide patient bills in plain language, but the bill did not pass. The government’s trend to use more plain language is a promising one to Freeman, who said the tendency for legal professionals to use “legalese” starts in law school and is only fed from there. If a larger trend toward more plain language alternatives were to expand to other public services, it may be more natural for the legal profession to follow.

“I don’t think we teach law students enough to figure out how to translate legalese to plain language and use the words real people speak,” Freeman explained. The clear communication barrier has been discussed for decades with little progress made toward a more plain language approach being used regularly.

Plain language isn’t the only communications barrier to the law, however. Annie Martinez, president of the Colorado Hispanic Bar Association, said complications arise for lawyers working with anyone who doesn’t speak English or is hard of hearing or deaf. The inaccessibility of the legal system is “built in” through jargon, she said, but that inaccessibility is compounded by other language barriers.

“When you put that with language … do some of those legal terms even exist in Spanish?” she said. “[And] which Spanish are you talking about, because if you’re talking to someone from where my family’s from in Cuba, that Spanish is very different than somewhere in Guadalajara, it’s going to also be very different from somebody from Chile.”

Martinez said that younger attorneys and attorneys who work more regularly with disenfranchised communities experience a lot of pushback whenever changes to the system are suggested. To her, the assumption for many is “this is a profession where we work at a higher level, and that’s why people hire us to interpret it.” Martinez described access to justice in terms of two guards with an old one and new one constantly clashing in this area.

Freeman noted a similar disconnect with anyone struggling to understand higher-level legal issues. “We simply need to do a better job of explaining our work to nonlawyers to community members,” Freeman said, again bringing up the need for nonlawers to be able to provide some equivalent services.

Martinez contextualized a different but overlooked language barrier for the court system. She said court-appointed interpreters are trained to provide interpretations of legalese into whatever language they’re translating to but the back-and-forth translation frequently loses what the client might actually be trying to explain in another language, which could distort any testimony. The message is often literally lost in translation.

She also said the remote work of the pandemic has also made it harder for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“I have to have a video meeting, it can’t even just be a regular phone call, it has to be video so that way they can read my lips and the interpreter can see their hands. It’s just a whole other layer of trying to translate or interpret and then again, I don’t know how many of these legal things are in sign language,” Martinez said.

REPRESENTATION IN RETROGRADE

Martinez added another facet to an already complex issue, explaining that the Latino population in Colorado is also “particularly vulnerable to [a] cycle of misinformation or being taken advantage of by individuals who are either not licensed attorneys at all, or just kind of shady attorneys who take advantage of knowing some Spanish.”

The issue of misinformation has plagued access to justice advocates, as the communities who are most often targeted become more alienated with the justice system as a whole.

“What you see there too, is that you have a mistrust of the legal system based on where they’re coming from. And then on top of it just a completely fundamental difference of what the law system is,” Martinez said.

Freeman noted an additional issue at the systematic level, pointing out that representation is often out of key with what communities really look like.

“Are the folks who look like the rest of America – especially people who are from historically marginalized groups – [representing those areas?]” Freeman said, “that’s going to make you also think that this system is not designed for me at all.”

“When we look at who makes our laws, who serves as judges, whoever legislators voted toward overall – they don’t look like the majority of America.” Freeman explained the representation gap is still apparent and that the legal system still has a long way to go to overcome accurate representative issues.

“If the decision makers in the system that you want to learn about don’t look like you, I think you may see it as uninviting, as unwelcoming, as a space where you don’t belong – as a space where you’re not wanted.”

This article appears in the Nov. 30 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read the rest, and other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.