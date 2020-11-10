Legal Lasso: U.S. Supreme Court Hears ACA Challenge

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Declines Campaign Finance Case

The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday declined to take a case supported by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser that might have clarified whether Congress and state legislatures can limit Super PAC contributions.

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Hitting Police With Car

A man accused of intentionally swerving his car into three police officers during a George Floyd protest pleaded not guilty. (Denver Post)

Boulder Man Sentenced for Mortgage Scheme

A Boulder man has been sentenced for bank fraud and identity theft through a scheme to sell 144 fraudulent mortgage loans.

Redistricting Commission Sees a Shortage of Applicants

Colorado’s redistricting commission struggled to find qualified, and diverse, applicants to fill positions before today’s deadline.

Denver Approves City Budget

The Denver City Council approved the city’s budget last night, with some additions for police reform eviction defense. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

DOJ Official Steps Down

A Department of Justice official who oversees investigations of voting crimes resigned after Attorney General William Barr authorized U.S. attorneys to probe allegations of election fraud.

SCOTUS Considers Individual Mandate

The Affordable Care Act is once again before the U.S. Supreme Court, with justices hearing arguments today in a case that questions whether the individual mandate is unconstitutional. The different makeup of the court makes the success of this renewed challenge unclear.

BigLaw Attorneys Express Concerns About Trump Lawsuits

Lawyers at BigLaw firms working for President Donald Trump in his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election are expressing concern that their work is harming the integrity of elections. (New York Times)

DOJ Clears Postmates Acquisition

The Justice Department has cleared Uber’s acquisition of Postmates, finding the deal clear of antitrust issues.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]