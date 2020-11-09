Legal Lasso: State Supreme Court Nominees Named

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

The Next Justice is…

The Colorado Supreme Court has announced its nominees to fill a vacancy on the court that will be left by the retirement of Justice Nathan Coats.

Bar Exam Moves Online

The Supreme Court is also anticipating a bad winter for the coronavirus and has decided to hold the February bar exam online.

Colorado’s Elected DAs

The 18th Judicial District Attorney race is still going with John Kellner now out in front. Meanwhile, many district around Colorado went blue with Democrats winning several DA seats.

1st District Suspends Trials

More courts are suspending jury trials through January, as the 1st Judicial District saw a small coronavirus outbreak. (Denver Post)

Detention Center Outbreak

An outbreak at the Aurora immigrant detention center is rising, with more than 100 detainees having tested positive. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Election Lawsuits Haven’t Found Traction, Thus Far

President Donald Trump has publicly said he was cheated in the election, but GOP groups have so far struggled to provide evidence that supports allegations of election wrongdoing or fraud.

Deloitte Lawyers Up

Deloitte’s legal arm is acquiring adding around 86 lawyers through the acquisition of London law firm Kemp Little.

Lawyer Dies During Zoom Call

A former prosecutor with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office who later worked as a criminal defense lawyer based in Fort Lauderdale recently died of a heart attack during a Zoom call. (Law.com)

Court Backlogs Could Lead to Wave of Litigation for Debtors

Debt collection lawsuits are expected to spike when court restrictions ease, which could cause a crisis for many on the owing side of those debts.

