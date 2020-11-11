Legal Lasso: State Health Department is Missing Emails

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado’s Health Department Found Deleting Emails

Colorado’s health department has been deleting emails regarding the coronavirus pandemic, despite a request by the state archives that agencies save all documents related to their management of the pandemic. Other state offices have been found to regularly delete emails despite calls for transparency. (Denver Post)

Colorado Republicans Quiet on Election Issues

Colorado’s congressional Republicans have stayed mum on President Donald Trump’s election fraud assertions.

Moffat County Worker Fraud Shakes Human Services Department

Moffat County’s human services director has left their job after an investigation revealed a case worker had fraudulently reported visits, including home visits that never happened.

Boulder Names New City Attorney

Boulder voted to give deputy city attorney Nancy Rodgers the top job as city and county attorney. (Daily Camera)

Open Access to National Parks

Veterans and Gold Star families will have free access to national parks for life.

NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS to Decide on Obamacare

The U.S. Supreme Court seemed likely to uphold Obamacare during its oral arguments yesterday.

Klobuchar Expected to be in Biden’s Cabinet

Sen. Amy Klobuchar might be in line to be Joe Biden’s attorney general.

Lawyer Sentenced to Prison

A Connecticut lawyer was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for swindling $1.4 million from a Connecticut veterans charity.

Justice’s Bad Behavior

A Kentucky attorney said a newly appointed state justice had bad behavior on the bench and “loudly slammed his hand on the bench” and “screamed” at a defendant.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]