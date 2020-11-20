Legal Lasso: Man Arrested in Relation to Found Remains

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Man Arrested in Relation to Found Human Remains

Authorities have arrested a man in relation to human remains found in the San Luis Valley. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnaping.

Lawmakers Return

Colorado lawmakers will go back to work on Nov. 30 to commence a special session focused on coronavirus relief.

COGCC Sends Negative Email to Industry

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is apologizing for an appearance of bias against the industry members it’s meant to regulate. While testing a new email system, staff members sent an email to hundreds of oil and gas workers across the state that included negative placeholder names for oil and gas companies, ranging from “Snake Oil Inc.” to “Bad Oil and Gas.”

Colorado Springs Named Space Command Finalist

Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs is one of six finalists to become the permanent home of the U.S. Space Command headquarters. (Denver Post)

Land Trust Offers Pandemic Relief

A community development nonprofit is offering West Denver homeowners the option of selling the land under their houses into a land trust to avoid foreclosure or big financial hits from the pandemic.

NATIONAL NEWS

New Jersey Shields Judges Information

The governor of New Jersey is signing into law a state law that makes it a crime to publish judges’ personal information, in response to the attempted assassination of a judge and the killing of her son.

Election Challenges Are Falling Apart

President Donald Trump’s legal options to challenge the outcome of the election are getting limited, as two challenges are rejected and another is withdrawn.

Federal Execution Proceeds

A federal death row inmate was executed after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a stay of execution and denied emergency requests to postpone the execution, which included an objection to the use of peremptory challenges to strike Black jurors.

Apple Agrees to Settle iPhone Throttling Case

Apple agreed to pay $113 million to settle allegations from 33 states and Washington, D.C. that it slowed down iPhones to mask battery issues and get users to purchase new devices.

Virginia Lawyer Charged

A Virginia lawyer was charged with sex-trafficking after allegedly luring several high school girls into sleeping with him.

