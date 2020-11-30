Legal Lasso: Legislators Get Back to Work

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Special Session Begins

State lawmakers are getting back to work today for their coronavirus-focused special session. Democrats discussed their agenda yesterday, which involves eight bills that will give payments to small businesses, offer tax relief, provide grants for childcare centers and expand broadband access.

DA Race Goes to Recount

The Secretary of State announced last week that the 18th Judicial District Attorney race would go to a recount, which is set to begin tomorrow.

Oil and Gas Declines

Colorado’s oil and gas industry is going through a sharp decline as the pandemic smothers global demand.

An Alternative to Sweeps

Denver is trying a new approach in addressing homelessness in the city by relying on a team of helpers to get services to people living in large camps.

Neguse Rises in Democratic Party

Rep. Joe Neguse was elected co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, showing a fast-rising trajectory for the congressman. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS Hears Census Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in a case in which a lower court found President Trump’s exclusion of undocumented immigrants in the census count violates the U.S. Constitution.

Appellate Court Rejects Election Challenge

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday found that the Trump campaign’s claims of an unfair election “have no merit.”

Trump Pardons Michael Flynn

President Trump last week pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to FBI agents investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Another Firm Rolls Back Austerity Measures

Washington, D.C.-based IP law firm Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner reinstated pay and will reimburse lawyers and staff for reductions that were in place as part of the firm’s coronavirus austerity measures.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]