Legal Lasso: It’s Election Day

LOCAL NEWS

Election Day Updates

There are plenty of places to watch Election Day as it happens: Like here, here and here. But try not to overdo it. It might take a while.

DA Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

Thirteenth Judicial District Attorney Brittny Lewton pleaded guilty to abusing an employee’s prescription painkillers. She was sentenced to two years of probation, drug treatment and must report her convictions to the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel.

State Budget Unveiled

Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year yesterday, with a lot of money designated for economic stimulus. Meanwhile, Denver’s City Council has indicated it will approve the city’s $1.3 billion budget next week.

Longmont Can’t Keep its Fracking Ban

A Boulder County judge won’t reinstate Longmont’s fracking ban, saying the municipality’s charter, and the fracking ban, conflict with state law. (Longmont Times-Call)

Real Estate Brokerage Loses its Name

Real estate brokerage Aqyre Real Estate Advisors, is agreeing to change its name after being sued over the summer for trademark infringement.

Man Banned From Federal Land

A judge banned a part-time Colorado resident with an odd social media presence from entering U.S. Forest Lands after he posted a picture of himself defecating in Maroon Lake.

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyers at the Ready on Election Day

An army of lawyers working on both sides of the political divide are ready to be deployed, should the outcome of today’s election be close.

Amy Coney Barrett on the Bench

Justice Amy Coney Barrett yesterday heard her first batch of oral arguments on the high court. And the Supreme Court could indicate this week whether to take up a case regarding abortion law that could recognize “fetal personhood.”

Corporate Counsel Ask for More Black Lawyers

Corporate counsel at large companies are asking law firms once again, or still, to hire more Black lawyers. (Wall Street Journal)

Another BigLaw Firm Conducts Layoffs

BigLaw firm Katten Muchin has laid off attorneys, saying the move was necessary to ensure the continued success of the firm.

