Legal Lasso: GSA Clears Path for Biden Transition

LOCAL NEWS

Gross Reservoir Expansion in Boulder’s Hands

Denver’s hopes for a Gross Reservoir expansion could be stymied by concerns about environmental impacts and questions about Denver residents’ thirst.

Gorsuch to Oversee 10th Circuit

Justice Neil Gorsuch is having a return of sorts to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. He will oversee that court, after a shuffle in the Supreme Court justices’ assignments.

DA Says Police Killing Was Justified

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said police were justified in the fatal shooting of Antonio Blackbear, who had a BB gun at the time of the shooting.

10th Circuit Rejects Robocall Lawsuit

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals said a plaintiff who sought a class action lawsuit to stop robocalls could not form a class simply by appearing on a list of potential recipients of marketing calls.

Colorado’s Road to an EV World

Colorado officials will help California come up with new rules that will lead to banning sales of new gasoline-power cars and trucks by 2035. And the door is open for Colorado to adopt California’s new rules.

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden Transition Process to Officially Begin

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden’s transition process to begin. She made the announcement yesterday in a letter to the Biden campaign.

Feinstein to Step Down from Judiciary Committee

Sen. Dianne Feinstein said she plans to step down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee in the next Congress, after drawing criticism for her handling of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Federal Appeals Court Lifts Conversion Therapy Bans

A federal appeals court last week blocked two ordinances in Florida that ban “conversion therapy” on First Amendment grounds.

Judge Discusses ‘Daniel’s Law’

The New Jersey judge who pushed for a state law to keep judges’ information private talked about the law and her son’s death, which inspired the law.

South Dakota’s Marijuana Vote Challenged

A South Dakota sheriff and a state highway patrol official are challenging the state’s voter referendum legalizing recreational marijuana use in the state.

