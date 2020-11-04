Legal Lasso: Election Recap… For Races Not Still Being Counted

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

DA’s Husband Faces Arson Charges

The husband of Denver DA Beth McCann was charged with 12 felony arson charges and 12 misdemeanor arson charges in connection with fires he started on his Grand County property last month.

Voters Repeal Gallagher Amendment

Colorado voted to repeal Gallagher Amendment, which will remove a fiscal restraint that keeps property taxes locked to a certain proportion of the state’s revenue. And as for the breakdown of other measures, incumbent congressional representatives prevailed, an abortion ban was voted down and a paid family leave program was given approval.

Hickenlooper Wins Senate Seat

John Hickenlooper won his Senate race against Sen. Cory Gardner. So, what now for Gardner?

Lawyers Have a Hefty Rule Book

A new study shows Colorado has more rules on the books than other states in the Rocky Mountain region and surpasses the national average, too. (Denver Post)

A Peak Into One Denver Attorney’s Custom Home

A Denver attorney and her doctor husband are listing a custom-built Hilltop home for $4.2 million.

NATIONAL NEWS

National Races Go Down to the Wire

On the national scene, the presidential race is still too close to call (if you don’t know that already) and Democrats appear to be falling short of flipping the Senate.

One Battleground Battle

And in one major battleground, a federal judge in Pennsylvania weighed arguments by Republicans seeking to stop a suburban Philadelphia county from counting mail-in and absentee ballots that voters had been permitted to correct.

USPS Fails to Comply With Sweep for Undelivered Ballots

The U.S. Postal Service told a judge it would be unable to comply with an order to sweep mail processing facilities for ballots that were scanned in but not out for delivery to polling places. The judge said the USPS should be prepared to discuss its noncompliance today.

The New Hanging Chad

Lawyers are prepared to take on the legal fight surrounding undelivered or late ballots, and some say unclear postmarks might be the “dimpled chad” issue for 2020.

SCOTUS to Hear LGBTQ Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case today that could affect LGBTQ discrimination protection, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be a major factor.

