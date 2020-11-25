Legal Lasso: In Denver, a Major Police Force Lawsuit is Incoming

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Police Misconduct Lawsuit Likely for City of Denver

A major lawsuit looks to be incoming against the City of Denver over police use projectiles against protesters this summer. The city received 51 claims alleging misconduct yesterday.

Judge Complains About Bad Behavior on Adams County Bench

An Adams County judge sent a letter to the Colorado Judicial Department alleging a culture of bad conduct among other judges in the district. (Denver Post)

Denver Health Employees Say They Were Retaliated Against

Denver Health employees have filed a whistleblower complaint against the health care provider, alleging it retaliated against them for raising concerns about systemic racism and speaking to the media about their experiences related to COVID-19. (Denver Post)

Lauren Boebert Can Take Her Guns to Work

New Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert may wear her sidearm at the Capitol, thanks to decades-old congressional regulations that allow lawmakers to carry.

Restaurant Owners Skeptical that Special Session Will Save Businesses

Colorado lawmakers will consider a tax relief bill to help restaurants during their special session, but restaurateurs have a negative outlook on whether it will help.

NATIONAL NEWS

U.S. Won’t Deport Women Alleging Abuse in Detention

The U.S. will stop planned deportations of immigrant women alleging abuse at a detention facility in Georgia as part of a consent motion filed in U.S. District Court.

Bail Reform Has No Impact on Defendants’ Criminal Behavior

A study from Loyola University Chicago found that bail reform efforts did not affect crimes involving defendants released before trial.

OxyContin Maker Pleads Guilty

Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription painkiller OxyContin. The company pleaded guilty to three felonies, including conspiring to defraud U.S. officials and paying illegal kickbacks to doctors.

Border Protection Settles Lawsuit Over Citizens’ Detention

The ACLU reached a settlement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection on behalf of two U.S. citizens who were detained in northern Montana because they were speaking Spanish in a grocery store.

Businesses Consider Mandatory Vaccinations

With OSHA saying businesses may require employees to get a coronavirus vaccine, many are now weighing the pros and cons beyond just legality.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]