Legal Lasso: COVID Concerns Could Lead to Contempt

LOCAL NEWS

COVID Concerns in Court

Two state public defenders could be held in contempt for refusing to participate in a jury trial because of COVID-19 concerns. (Denver Post)

Better Bar Exam

IAALS recently published the results of a study that questions whether the bar exam does its job in testing the minimum qualifications for new attorneys.

Arapahoe County Judgeship Filled

Gov. Jared Polis appointed a judge in the Arapahoe County Court to fill the seat of Judge Don Toussaint.

South Asian Community Looks to Increase Representation

South Asian voter participation has been rising in Colorado, and many in the community are looking to increase participation in politics as well.

Nestle’s Colorado Water Plan

Chaffee County commissioners want more time to analyze a plan by Nestlé Waters North America to pump water from the Upper Arkansas River Valley for bottling in Denver.

NATIONAL NEWS

Election Challenge Thrown Out

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a post-election challenge, ruling that officials in Philadelphia did not violate state law by maintaining at least 15 feet of separation between observers and the workers counting ballots.

Biden’s White House Counsel

President-elect Joe Biden has named a former law clerk for Justice Samuel Alito as his White House counsel.

Judge Approves Massive Opioid Settlement

A federal bankruptcy judge approved an $8.3 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma and the Department of Justice.

Giuliani’s Big Bills

Rudy Giuliani could be making $20,000 a day for his legal work on President Donald Trump’s election challenges. (New York Times)

