Legal Lasso: Coronavirus Derails Mark Redwine Trial

LOCAL NEWS

Mark Redwine Trial Delayed

The Dylan Redwine murder trial was declared a mistrial after jury selection as defense attorneys showed coronavirus symptoms.

OARC Says Attorney Had Unethical Client Relationship

A Telluride attorney maintained a relationship with a client and violated ethics rules between 2016 and 2020, according to a disciplinary complaint filed by Colorado’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. (Denver Post)

Pot Sales Dip

Marijuana sales were on the decline in September, but the industry is still making a ton of money in 2020.

Iman Jodeh Discusses Being a “First” at the General Assembly

Iman Jodeh will be the state’s first Muslim lawmaker after her January swearing-in. And with the backing of “The Squad,” she’s ready to represent the underrepresented populations of Colorado.

Another Shutdown Could be Coming

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, public health officials are asking Gov. Jared Polis to be ready to issue another stay-at-home order, should it be needed.

NATIONAL NEWS

Former BigLaw Partner Sues Firm for Discrimination

A Black former partner at K&L Gates is suing the firm, alleging systemic discrimination and a lack of growth opportunities for Black attorneys.

Baker McKenzie Looks to Stay on Top of Bonuses

BigLaw firm Baker McKenzie is starting bonus season with associate bonuses ranging from $15,000 to $100,000 and the possibility of increased bonuses to stay competitive.

Pfizer CEO Raises Questions About What He Knew, When

The CEO of Pfizer is drawing scrutiny for selling stocks and moving to a stock-trading plan intended to shield executives from insider training the same day his company announced its coronavirus vaccine.

Demand and Staff Shrink at Law Firms

Legal services demand declined through most of 2020 thus far, but cutbacks at law firms have helped them on profitability metrics.

