Legal Lasso: Berkenkotter Named Supreme Court Justice

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Names New Justice

Former 20th District Chief Judge Maria Berkenkotter on Friday was named Colorado’s newest state Supreme Court justice.

Inconsistency Across Colorado in Pandemic Protocols

Jails across the state have a patchwork of policies regarding how they protect prisoners from the coronavirus. While some don’t require masks at all, others provide N95 masks to at-risk inmates or isolate inmates upon entry.

Colorado Loses Federal Unemployment Benefits

As Colorado saw a wave of new coronavirus restrictions, the state also lost additional federal unemployment benefits because the unemployment rate dipped below the 5% threshold.

Backcountry.com’s Trademark Bullying Aftermath

Backcountry.com is, for the most part, making good on its trademark infringement agreements despite seeing a transition in company leadership.

Colorado Reps Discuss Congressional Experience

Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow discussed their tumultuous first two years in Congress, where they dealt with a government shutdown, Russian election interference, an impeachment and of course, the coronavirus.

NATIONAL NEWS

Opening the Cabinet

President-elect Joe Biden’s will announce the first of his cabinet picks tomorrow. The agencies they will lead, however, was not announced ahead of time. He’s already announced that he will nominate Antony Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser, for the secretary of state position.

Pennsylvania Election Challenge Tossed Out

A judge in Pennsylvania threw out a Trump campaign election challenge over the weekend, saying Rudy Giuliani, in arguing for the campaign, failed to make a convincing legal argument or provide any support at all for their claims.

Skadden Arps Launches Appellate Practice

Skadden Arps is starting a Supreme Court and appellate litigation group with a litigator from Jones Day.

Law Grad Sentenced to Prison for Practicing Without a License

A law grad who failed the bar exam was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for creating law firms and practicing law anyway.

No Take-Backs

The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline said a judge who referred to a juror as “Aunt Jemima” can’t change his mind about resigning.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]