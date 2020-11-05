Legal Lasso: Attorneys Debate Issues for STEM School Shooting Trial

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

STEM School Shooting Case Moves Toward Trial

As detectives who had responded to the STEM School shooting testified about their experiences, attorneys debated whether statements from one detective to others after the incident should be included as evidence in the case. (Denver Post)

Colorado Joins National Popular Vote Pact

Colorado has officially joined the multi-state compact to pledge its Electoral College votes to the winner of the national popular vote. So far, the compact has states representing 196 votes.

Boulder Voters Want a Deal With Xcel

Boulder County voters approved a ballot measure to enter a 20-year agreement with Xcel Energy, ending efforts to create a municipal electric utility. (Daily Camera)

Coronavirus Outbreaks Across the State

Colorado has nearly 600 coronavirus outbreaks in jails, health facilities, schools, offices and businesses. And the largest outbreaks are growing. (Denver Post)

Judge Orders Ministry to Follow Health Orders

A judge said Andrew Wommack Ministries in Woodland Park must comply with public health orders, though the ministry says restrictions on religious gatherings violate its First Amendment rights. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Campaign Sues to Stop the Vote

President Donald Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits yesterday to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania, demanding access to observe the counting process and review ballots.

Biden Prepares for Legal Fights

Meanwhile Joe Biden’s campaign is preparing for legal fights in Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan in preparation for court battles.

Missouri Supreme Court Leaves Johnson & Johnson Verdict Intact

The Missouri Supreme Court won’t take up an appeal of the $2.12 billion verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit blaming the company’s baby powder for causing ovarian cancer.

Convict-Turned-Lawyer Wins Election

A former incarcerated person who became a lawyer also became Washington State’s first former convict to win public office. (Law.com)

