Legal Lasso: Appeals Court Sides With Harvard in Affirmative Action Case

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

President Claims Denver Company Deleted His Votes

A Denver-based supplier of voting machines rejected President Donald Trump’s assertions that the company deleted millions of votes cast for him. (Denver Post)

Polis Has a Plan

Gov. Jared Polis is asking state lawmakers to jumpstart the state economy with a $1.3 billion economic stimulus package – and to authorize some of that spending right away.

State Officials Were in the Wrong in Contract Termination

A judge ruled that a state agency didn’t have the authority to end a contract for a mental health program and enter a new agreement with a different provider.

Denver Man Faces Prison Time for Shining Laser at Helicopter

Federal prosecutors are charging a 23-year-old Denver man with shining a laser pointer at a police helicopter during a post-election protest.

Judge Says Law’s Reduced Penalties Should Apply Retroactively

The state Court of Appeals said a law that decreases penalties for offenders who tamper with electronic monitoring devices should apply retroactively.

NATIONAL NEWS

Appeals Court Sides With Harvard in Affirmative Action Case

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling that Harvard University does not intentionally discriminate against prospective Asian American students.

What Does Post-Election Fundraising Fund?

The election is over, but the fundraising goes on. President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are both soliciting donations for legal funds, but the fine print shows that money donated to Trump will likely be used to fund a new PAC rather than support litigation.

Republicans See Victory in One Pennsylvania Ballot Challenge

A Pennsylvania judge said the state must throw out ballots where voters provided late proof of ID. Those votes had not yet been counted in the state’s vote tally.

Man Exonerated After 15 Years in Prison

A Tennessee man was exonerated after spending 15 years in prison for a 1998 murder he didn’t commit.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]