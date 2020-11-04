Jonathan Skinner-Thompson joined the University of Colorado Law School this year as its only new faculty member. Appointed as associate clinical professor, Skinner-Thompson has already built an impressive record as a scholar of environmental law. Only a decade out of Duke Law School, he has published nine articles in the academic literature.

Thompson-Skinner and his husband, Scott, who is also a member of the CU Law School faculty, came to Colorado after their careers took them to the East Coast. There, Thompson-Skinner worked in the Philadelphia City Attorney’s office, two large law firms, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Department of Justice. Parents of a six-month old daughter, the couple made the Centennial State their home in 2017.

A Californian from Ventura County, Skinner-Thompson earned bachelor’s degrees in German and Asian Studies from the University of California at Berkeley before obtaining his J.D. at Duke in 2010. During college he studied abroad at the University of Hong Kong and Georg-August-Universität Göttingen in Germany.

At CU, Skinner-Thompson teaches a course on climate change law to law students and graduate students in the university’s environmental studies program. He also directs the law school’s 42-year old environmental and natural resources law clinic.

Law Week Colorado spoke with Skinner-Thompson about his work at the Getches-Green Environmental & Natural Resources Law Clinic, his thoughts about the possible impact of recent changes to the U.S. Supreme Court on environmental law, and the developing field of climate change law.

