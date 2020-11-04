Boulder Judge Rejects Fracking Ban

Longmont’s effort to impose a fracking ban in the town has again been rejected in court, despite the state’s 2019 enactment of legislation granting more latitude to cities and towns to control the practice.



Judge Judith LaBuda of the Boulder District Court ruled Sunday that SB 19-181 does not allow cities to regulate “subsurface oil and gas activity.” Because Longmont’s fracking ordinance – passed by the city’s voters in 2012 – prohibits the removal of hydrocarbons from beneath the ground, LaBuda found that a 2016 state supreme court that blocked it was not overridden by the General Assembly.



The “fracking ban prevents operators from fracking even if they abide by the requirements of the [Oil and Gas Conservation] Act and the [Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation] Commission’s extensive regulations, impeding the state’s interest in enforcing and protecting coequal and correlative rights of interest owners, preventing of waste, and the producing up to its maximum efficient rate from each pool,” LaBuda wrote.

The Boulder judge, who was appointed in May 2012, also found that the legislature’s willingness to grant municipalities more latitude to apply zoning ordinances to fracking operations cannot be understood as permission to ban the practice.

She also ruled that another feature of the Longmont ordinance that extends the city’s regulatory power to the storage of waste produced during hydrocarbon exploration and extraction is preempted by COGCC rules.

Supporters of the Longmont ordinance have cried foul.

“It’s almost as though the court is in disbelief that the law significantly changed in 2019,” Joe Salazar, executive director of Colorado Rising for Communities and a former state legislator, said. “Municipalities were expressly granted authority to regulate in the interest of public health and safety, including regulating the surface impacts of hydraulic fracturing (fracking).”

Salazar promised an appeal of LaBuda’s decision.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, on the other hand, applauded the ruling.

“This ruling, again, affirms what everyone except a handful of activists seem to understand: Fracking bans are illegal in Colorado,” Dan Haley, the organization’s president, said in an email. “The legislators who passed SB 181, and Governor Polis who signed it into law, all agreed that it did not enable bans on oil and natural gas development.”

Several other Colorado cities and counties, including Boulder County, Berthoud, Broomfield, Erie, Lafayette, Superior, and Timnath, have also imposed ordinances that prohibit, at least temporarily, fracking within their jurisdictions.