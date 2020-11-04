Aurora’s Water Purchase Stirs Agricultural Concerns

Aurora, continuing a varied approach to supplying water to the rapidly growing city, recently deployed its checkbook to acquire thousands of acre-feet from the expanse of the South Platte River basin in northeast Colorado. The move has stirred concern that thirsty Front Range municipalities will damage the state’s agriculture industry as they hunt for more water.

Aurora Water, the agency that manages water supplies in the booming Denver suburb, insists that no such harm will result from its purchase of nearly 1,700 acre-feet in the farm-heavy watershed. “We’re not trying to remove agriculture from the region,” Greg Baker, a spokesperson for the bureau, said, adding that Aurora Water buys only from willing farm sellers. “Agriculture is a phenomenally tough business,” he said. “There’s folks who just can’t afford to stay in it. It becomes a natural outlet for sale of these rights.”

The Aurora transactions closed in July. They involve 1,052 acre-feet obtained through acquisition of the Tetsel Ditch Co., an irrigation supplier in Washington County, and an additional 1,629 acre feet from the Whitney Ditch near Windsor. The Whitney Ditch carries water from the Cache la Poudre River and has one of the highest priorities for diversions on that river. It was built in 1862.

One acre-foot of water is enough to cover one acre of land to a depth of one foot. Based on average household use of 45,000 gallons per year, the deal promises to provide for thousands of additional homes. For Dawn Jewell, a water resources supervisor planner for Aurora, that need means her city had no alternative but to jump at the opportunity for access to that much water in one fell swoop. “Most water rights acquisitions that take place are a hundred to a couple hundred acre-feet at a time,” she said. “It is very unusual to have purchases in the 1,000 acre -foot range.”

