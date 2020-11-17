Legal Lasso: Legislature to Hold Special Session

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Lawmakers Called Back

Gov. Jared Polis is calling state lawmakers to assemble for a special session focused on addressing the pandemic, saying the state will act while Congress waits.

More Details in the Casa Bonita Age Discrimination Suit

The CEO of Casa Bonita discussed an age-discrimination lawsuit filed against the famous restaurant, saying there’s more to the story than the lawsuit lets on.

Colorado’s Reps Rep Pelosi

Colorado’s congressional delegation supports Rep. Nancy Pelosi serving another term as Speaker of the House.

Lawyers Step Up to Help Small Businesses

Attorneys from a coalition of law firms from around Denver are offering pro bono services to support small businesses hit by COVID-19.

Attorney Suspended Following Arrests

Attorney Robert Corry, who was arrested four times in 2019, has been suspended from practicing law for one year. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Firm Rolls Back Austerity Measures

BigLaw firm Schiff Hardin is removing its coronavirus austerity measures and reinstating full salaries.

Justices Decline to Reinstate Prison’s COVID-19 Measures

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request by two inmates at a Texas geriatric prison to reinstate a judge’s order requiring COVID-19 safety measures.

Supreme Court Stalls Trump Lawsuits

The U.S. Supreme Court is taking its time in deciding whether to take up lawsuits involving President Donald Trump, including a challenge to a deadline extension for the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania.

Giuliani to Fight Pennsylvania Election Results

Rudy Giuliani filed a motion to appear for the Trump campaign in its lawsuit to block certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania.

