Legal Lasso: Polis Sets Special Session Goals

LOCAL NEWS

Busy Special Session Ahead

When lawmakers return for their coronavirus-focused special session, date still TBD, they will have to tackle relief for restaurants, small businesses, renters and parents as well as expanding broadband access to support remote work and school.

Athletes Criticize CSU for Title IX Issues

Current and former female athletes from Colorado State University are joining together to voice their anger about the mistreatment of sexual misconduct victims are criticizing the school’s administrators, saying they failed to follow Title IX requirements and delaying Title IX meetings.

Denver Police May Upgrade Body Cameras

The Denver City Council gave its initial approval for a tech upgrade to police body cameras that would have them start recording when an officer draws a weapon.

Ute Women Seek to Reverse Banishment

Four women who were temporarily banished from Ute Indian land are asking a federal court to revive their legal challenge to the decision.

King Soopers Dispute Teed Up for Class Action

A federal judge recommended class action status for a group of King Soopers assistant store managers who are pursuing labor claims against the grocery chain.

NATIONAL NEWS

Youngest Trump Judge Confirmed

The Senate confirmed Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a 33-year-old with a “not qualified” rating from the ABA, to a lifetime federal judgeship.

Who Will be Biden’s AG?

President-elect Joe Biden will need to work on rebuilding the trust in the DOJ with his attorney general selection. Here is a rundown of possible choices for AG and deputy.

Pennsylvania AG Criticizes Giuliani

The attorney general of Pennsylvania had a harsh review of Rudy Giuliani’s lawyerly performance in his appearance in an election fraud case.

Immigration Agents Blocked from Making Courthouse Arrests

A federal judge granted a restraining order that restricts federal immigration agents from making arrests at federal courthouses in the Southern District of California.

Attorney Impostor Sentenced to Prison

A Florida woman was sentenced to four years in prison for posing as an attorney, which included misleading judges and running up legal bills.

