10th Circuit Says Colorado OARC Can Discipline Out-of-Staters

In a recent opinion, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals held that an attorney was still subject to Colorado’s practice requirements — and disciplinary action by the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel — even though he is not licensed to practice law in Colorado.

In the case, Youras Ziankovich, a licensed New York attorney representing himself, maintained a law office in Colorado and practiced immigration law before the Executive Office of Immigration Review, Department of Homeland Security and U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado without a Colorado law license. He no longer resides or maintains an office within the state, according to the opinion.

The OARC brought disciplinary action against Ziankovich for violation of the Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct, and he filed a federal complaint to challenge the action. After multiple fillings, motions to dismiss, opinions, summary judgments and appeals, the court sided with the district court on the OARC’s jurisdiction on out-of-state attorneys.

“We dismiss Mr. Ziankovich’s appeal from the district court’s summary judgment decision. We affirm the district court’s denial of his Rule 60(b) motion,” the opinion states. The case was before judges Harris Hartz, Joel Carson and Carolyn McHugh, who penned the opinion.

The procedural history of the case began several years ago when Byron Large, an attorney for the OARC, filed a complaint against Ziankovich, who then moved to dismiss the disciplinary action against him on the grounds that the OARC didn’t have jurisdiction to investigate and sanction attorneys with law licenses from other states and practices limited to federal court.

