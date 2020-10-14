Up and Coming Lawyers 2020: H. Rachael Million-Perez

Rachael Million-Perez said her pathway to the law was formed by her mother, who would tell her argumentative daughter when she was small that she ought to become a lawyer when she tired of an argument.

“I think that trait of wanting to prove people wrong when I think that there’s a right and just answer is just kind of a part of who I am,” Million-Perez said. This same belief has propelled her through her many successes both inside and out of law and to stand up for what she believes in.

When looking at her resume — which highlights her research in Israel, holding multiple clerkships, publishing articles in legal publications, mentoring law students, taking on cases and doing plenty of pro bono and community interests — Million-Perez said she can feel like she forgets all the things she has accomplished. She tends to focus on the jobs at hand and the puzzles that need to be put together.

Million-Perez’s interest in the law is wide and varied in both patents and trade secrets, but in pro bono work ranging from immigration cases to medical organizations in Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers laws. Her history in clerking alone ranges from serving as a judicial and then patent law clerk, judicial intern for the U.S. Court of Appeals in the Federal Circuit, the Office of General Counsel at the International Trade Commission and Colorado Supreme Court.

“There is just so much law out there,” she said. Her clerkships helped expose her to law she didn’t know existed and to show the diversity of law. “The best part of law, for me, is really understanding the nitty-gritty little facts that create law that you want for your client — that is very exciting.”

