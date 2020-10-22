Legal Lasso: Trial Courts Face a Pandemic-Induced Backlog

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

LOCAL NEWS

Courts Still Chipping Away at Backlog

Colorado courts are still operating, despite the pandemic. But the backlog is still hefty for trials, and proceedings are moving slower than normal. (Denver Post)

Security Guard Accused of Murder Appears in Court

The unlicensed security guard who had been working for 9News when he shot a man at a protest appeared in court yesterday. The public defenders who say he was acting in self defense also say they filed motions that have gone unaddressed.

Church’s Mask Exemption to go to 10th Circuit

The State of Colorado is appealing a federal judge’s decision to allow two Denver metro area churches to go without face masks or attendance limits for indoor services.

Man Wrongly Arrested File His Own Lawsuit

A man arrested for forgery at DIA and detained for two days may sue one of the police officers involved in his arrest for omitting relevant information in his report, though others are granted immunity.

Punch Bowl Social Sued Over Aurora Rent

Punch Bowl Social is being sued by its landlord for missing rent payments for its lease of an Aurora property.

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Barrett Nomination

Despite a boycott from Democrats, and Senate quorum rules, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. A confirmation vote in the full Senate is expected Monday.

Lawyers Can’t Locate Parents of 545 Children Separated by Federal Government

Lawyers appointed by a federal judge to identify migrant families who were separated by the Trump administration say they cannot locate the parents of 545 children, and about two-thirds of those parents were deported without their children.

Biden Answers the Court-Packing Question

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said, should he win, he would convene a national commission to study the court system to guide his decision about whether to add justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Purdue Agrees to Opioid Settlement

Purdue Pharma agreed to an $8.3 billion global settlement of civil and criminal investigations into its opioid marketing.

