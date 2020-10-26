Legal Lasso: Senate to Vote Today on Barrett Nomination

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

LOCAL NEWS

A Bottling Battle Brewing

Chaffee County residents are fighting a plan from Nestle to pump water from the Upper Arkansas River Valley and bottle it in Denver.

Mike Coffman Tests Positive

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman tested positive for coronavirus, and he’ll continue working while quarantined.

Groups Push Gardner to Vote ‘No’

Left-leaning groups in Colorado are urging Sen. Cory Gardner to vote against Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court appointment. He has already met with the nominee and given his stamp of approval, though.

On the Market for a New Office?

The pandemic has emptied out Denver’s offices, leaving more than 4.3 million square-feet of office space available to rent. (Denver Post)

DA Restructuring

Colorado’s prosecutor offices will look different come January. Half of the state’s DAs will be replaced through the election. And if you haven’t listened already, Law Week’s Hearsay podcast recently dived into some of the major political issues that drive the state’s DA campaigns.

NATIONAL NEWS

Barrett Poised for Confirmation

With a vote yesterday to end debate on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination, the Republican-controlled Senate is ready to confirm her today.

BigLaw Firm Conducts Layoffs

Hogan Lovells has laid off 43 members of its business services staff in the U.S. and Mexico in preparation for the uncertainties of 2021.

Trump Aims to Block Early Vote Counting

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Nevada to block election officials from beginning to count early votes ahead of the election.

Packing the Courts

The GOP supports packing state courts, and some states have already taken measures to expand the number of judges on their highest courts.

