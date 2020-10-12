Legal Lasso: Protester Killed in Downtown Denver

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Protester Killed in Denver

Two opposing protests boiled over in downtown Denver Saturday when a security guard for 9News shot and killed a demonstrator who showed up to rally for the police department. (Denver Post)

Senate Seats Up in the Air

Eighteen state Senate seats will be decided by November’s election, and the results could create a significant power swing yet again.

Ski Areas Look to Act Fast on Hiring Immigrant Workers

A federal judge in California struck down a Trump administration ban on workers using temporary immigrant visas, and Colorado ski areas are rejoicing.

Court Livestreams Aren’t Open for Recording

A Denver district judge clarified just how open the courts are during coronavirus. Just because video of a murder trial is being streamed online, that doesn’t mean journalists may record the proceedings to publish online.

Oil and Gas Operator Violates Noise Ordinance

Extraction Oil and Gas was found guilty of violating Broomfield noise ordinances in failing to submit a noise modeling study. (Daily Camera)

NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS Confirmation Commences

The Senate Judiciary Committee has started its confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett this morning. Notable so far, Sen. Mike Lee is back at work, despite testing positive for coronavirus 11 days ago.

ABA Gives its Stamp of Approval

The ABA has given Barrett a “well qualified” rating, though a minority of the committee gave her a “qualified” rating.

Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign Lawsuit

A federal judge in Pennsylvania threw out a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign challenging to the state’s poll-watching law and its efforts to limit how mail-in ballots can be collected and which of them can be counted.

And You Thought Your Bar Exam Experience Was Stressful…

The most extreme online bar exam story so far deals with a woman who took the exam while going into labor and finishing the next day of the test from the hospital after giving birth.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]