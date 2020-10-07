Legal Lasso: On the Ballot

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

LOCAL NEWS

It’s in the Mail

State ballots will be sent out at the end of this week. Here’s the roundup of the statewide issues will land in your mailbox.

Adams County Judge Said She’s Being Ousted

One Adams County judge didn’t receive a recommendation for retention. She said she’s been the target of a campaign of racial and professional bias by peers and the judicial performance commission. (Denver Post)

Businesses Hit With ADA Lawsuits

Some small businesses in Denver say they have been targeted by an out-of-state law firm over Americans with Disabilities Act violations on their websites.

Montana Wants BLM Plans Invalidated

The governor of Montana is asking a court to block three land use plans from the Bureau of Land Management, saying they were invalidated when the acting director was removed for being in the post unlawfully.

Civil Service Commission Upholds Police Firing

Members of Aurora’s Civil Service Commission unanimously agreed to uphold the firing of a police officer who hobbled a woman and left her face-down in the back of his cruiser.

NATIONAL NEWS

Vice Presidential Debate Preview

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will face off tonight in the vice presidential debate.

McCloskys Indicted

The St. Louis couple charged in July with brandishing weapons at protesters who marched through their gated community, have been indicted by a grand jury.

Stimulus Headed Behind Bars

A judge said the IRS has to send coronavirus relief stimulus checks to incarcerated people — at least 80,000 eligible recipients.

Judge Retires Amid Allegations

A Washington, D.C., judge retired just three days after the Washington Post inquired about a woman’s allegations that he had sexual contact with her when she was 16 years old.

Lawmakers Fight Over Transgender Athletes

Conservative state legislators around the country are challenging the right of transgender athletes to participate in girls’ and women’s sports. Those challenges are likely to spread to more states as legislatures get back to work in the coming months.

