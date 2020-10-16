Legal Lasso: More than 300 Years for Human Trafficker

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

LOCAL NEWS

A Very Long Sentence

A man convicted of human trafficking received the second-largest sentence in state history: 304 years to life.

Murder Charges for Security Guard

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said her office is pursuing second-degree murder charges for the security guard who shot and killed a protester at a recent rally.

Burnt Out?

Marijuana sales dropped in August, marking the first decrease since April. Despite the decline, the industry reports sales numbers are still high.

Jobless Claims Rise

Unemployment numbers, however, increased by 7% last week, with 8,700 filing for benefits. (Denver Post)

Cigarette Makers Sue

Discount cigarette manufacturers filed a federal lawsuit seeking to prevent a minimum-price clause in a ballot measure from taking effect, even if voters approve it in November.

NATIONAL NEWS

Not Quite a Debate

President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden had dueling town hall forums last night, in lieu of a debate. Biden discussed court packing, social justice and crime, among other topics; Trump addressed questions about his tax returns and the peaceful transfer of power.

Charges Mount for Members of Kidnapping Plot

Eight men have been charged so far in relation to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Charges range from gang membership, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and material support of an act of terrorism.

Fox Rothschild Undoes Pandemic Cuts

AmLaw firm Fox Rothschild announced that it is rolling back pandemic austerity measures. The firm cut salaries across the board in May.

DOL Looks to Speed up Internal Decisions

The Department of Labor is looking to make its administrative law judges more efficient by polling them on how long it takes to reach decisions, but some worry about how that information will be used.

