Legal Lasso: ICE Operation Expected to Come to Denver

LOCAL NEWS

ICE Raids Expected in Denver

Immigrant advocates and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock are speaking out against an ICE “sanctuary op” that is expected to begin this week in California and move to Denver, among other cities. They say the operation is a pre-election political tactic. (Denver Post)

Colorado Considering Licensed Paralegals

Colorado is considering another path to limited legal licensure. After pivoting from its earlier plans, the state is now exploring an option that would allow paralegals to offer legal services in focused areas of the law.

Body Camera Footage Details Incident Behind Police Firing

An Aurora police officer is appealing his firing for “hobbling” — connecting handcuffs to the ankles and wrists — a suspect and transporting her to jail after she had fell face-down in the back of a police cruiser.

Julian Assange Could be Sent to Florence

If convicted, Julian Assange might be sent to Colorado’s Supermax prison. Assange has been indicted by federal prosecutors on 17 espionage charges and is currently fighting his extradition.

Polis Provides More Details on Climate Plan

Gov. Jared Polis released a draft of his climate roadmap for enacting his earlier climate action plan. Advocates for regulation say the plan is still missing action, though.

NATIONAL NEWS

Grand Jury Release Delay

The release of grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case will be delayed until noon Friday. The judge in the case ordered the delay in order to provide for more time to redact witness information.

Bonuses on the Bubble

Three BigLaw firms have said they will not offer fall bonuses this year. The three firms so far are Kirkland & Ellis, Cravath and now O’Melveny & Myers.

Licensed Paraprofessionals Around the Country

Minnesota is the latest state to allow nonlawyers to handle some legal tasks in hopes of providing greater access to justice.

Comparing Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation process

The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin its confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 12. The confirmation will be unordinary but not unique in its expediency.

