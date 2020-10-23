Legal Lasso: Funeral Homes Under Criminal Investigation

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Funeral Homes Under Investigation

Funeral homes owned by the Lake County coroner are under criminal investigation after authorities found an unrefrigerated body, bags of unlabeled cremains, an abandoned stillborn infant and at least one instance in which a family received cremains for their stillborn child mixed with bits of adult body parts and metal fragments. (Denver Post)

Climate Change Tax Would Lead the Nation

Colorado voters will soon decide whether to implement a tax to help fight climate change, and if they vote “yes,” Colorado might pave the way for other places, too.

About the Gambling Amendment

If you have yet to return a ballot and are wondering about that gaming amendment to the Constitution, Amendment 77 would give gambling towns more local control and also expand their offerings.

Protester Sues City

A Denver protester who was hit in the face with a 40mm foam round during the first day of police protests in late May is suing the city in federal court. (Denver Post)

Child Protection Worker Under Investigation

A child protection worker is under investigation for missing, or fabricated, notes in case records.

NATIONAL NEWS

Debate Takeaways

President Donald Trump and presidential hopeful Joe Biden met for the second and final debate last night, where they argued over climate change, the pandemic’s effect on the economy, health care and corruption.

Judge Dismisses Mail-in Voting Lawsuit

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging New Jersey’s mail-in-voting plans. The judge threw out the case, saying the Trump campaign, which brought the challenge, failed to show how it was being harmed.

Law Firms Pass on AI

An ABA legal tech survey found that law firms are slow to adopt AI tools, with only 7% saying their organizations take advantage of them — a decrease from one year earlier.

Lawyer Suspected of Bank Robbery

A former Greenberg Traurig lawyer was arrested in Florida as a suspect in two bank robberies and three attempted bank robberies.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]