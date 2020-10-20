Legal Lasso: DOJ Files Antitrust Suit Against Google

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

LOCAL NEWS

U.S. Attorney Takes on Voter Issues

U.S. Attorney Jason appointed a member of his staff as point-person to handle complaints of voting rights interference or fraud arising in connection with next month’s presidential election.

In-Person Voting Opens

And on the subject of voting, Colorado has opened in-person voting, with precautions in place to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

Diversity on the Bench

Two Black female judges discussed diversity on the bench and why the numbers matter at a time when racial justice is in the spotlight.

Lawsuit Says Elected Officials Gamed the System

A lawsuit filed in federal court in Denver claims that elected officials in an El Paso County town abused their powers in changing regulations to keep out a business competitor. (Denver Post)

Aurora Bans No-Knock Raids

Aurora lawmakers finalized a ban on no-knock warrants at a City Council meeting, while also approving a campaign finance reform measure and oversight of military equipment procured by city departments.

NATIONAL NEWS

DOJ Files Antitrust Suit Against Google

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Google with allegations that the company violated antitrust laws in gaining, and holding onto, its market dominance.

LA Sued Over Marijuana Delivery

Two marijuana trade organizations are suing the City of Los Angeles over restrictions on marijuana delivery licenses.

SCOTUS Allows Pennsylvania to Count Late Ballot

The U.S. Supreme Court split in deciding a Pennsylvania election dispute, which will allow Pennsylvania to count ballots three days after Election Day.

Homebuyers in the Dark About Fires, Floods

Around much of the U.S., laws do not require disclosures to tenants or homebuyers about wildfire or flood risk, and when the laws are in place, the disclosures might not be very informative.

