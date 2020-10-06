Legal Lasso: Denver Sued Over Homeless Sweeps

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

LOCAL NEWS

Denver Sues Over Sweeps

Denver is being sued again for conducting homeless sweeps. Ten individuals are pursuing a class action in federal court and are asking for homeless sweeps to stop until the pandemic is over.

DIA Employs Former CFO as Consultant

DIA has an “unusual” arrangement with the employer of its former CFO. The airport is paying Frasca & Associates in order to keep the former financial executive on retainer as a consultant. (Denver Post)

Supermax Inmate Sues the Government

A 9/11 co-conspirator held in Colorado’s Supermax prison is suing President Donald Trump, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Attorney General William Barr and other government officials, saying the officials have tried to silence him. (Denver Post)

Former Diver Sues Casa Bonita

A 76-year-old former diving champion is suing Casa Bonita, saying he was turned down from a job as one of the restaurant’s cliff divers because of age discrimination.

Workers Told to Repay Unemployment Benefits

Unemployed Coloradans are being asked to repay some of their unemployment benefits due to errors in their applications. Some gig workers are on the hook to repay thousands. Meanwhile, their benefits have shrunk.

NATIONAL NEWS

Justices Criticize Gay Marriage Ruling

Two U.S. Supreme Court justices criticized the court’s rulings on gay marriage, indicated, at the onset of its new term, that the issue might be revisited.

Eric Trump Deposed

Eric Trump was deposed yesterday in relation to the New York Attorney General’s investigation into whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of its assets.

Lawyer Suspended for Forging Witness Signature

A Tennessee lawyer was suspended for forging a witness’s name on a court document and charging a vulnerable client an exorbitant contingency fee.

Bar Exam Criticism Resurfaces

As states hold their delayed bar exams, the traditional bar exam is being criticized and reconsidered around the country.

