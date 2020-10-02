Legal Lasso: Denver Fire Department Sued With Discrimination Claims

Our coronavirus calendar is still running. We’re keeping an up-to-date list of the court closures and online events through this time.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Denver Fire Department Faces Discrimination Lawsuit

Two Black women are suing the City of Denver with allegations that the Denver Fire Department discriminated against them based on race and gender by setting unfairly stricter standards and through comments from colleagues and supervisors. (Denver Post)

A COVID Side Effect

With criminal courts stalled, jails might have accomplished what criminal justice reform advocates have been seeking for decades — reducing the prison population.

Aurora Police Officer Appeals Firing

A fired Aurora police officer appeared before the city’s civil service commission in an appeal of his discipline and apologized for not giving aid to a distressed woman who was hobbled in the back of his patrol car. (Denver Post)

Congress Passes Olympic Oversight Bill

Congress passed a bill backed by Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Diana DeGette to increase oversight for the Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Lost Wages Program Pays Out Big

In two weeks, Colorado has paid out $338 million through the federal Lost Wages Assistance program to help unemployed individuals.

NATIONAL NEWS

BigLaw Firm Rolls Back Coronavirus Measures

Perkins Coie is rolling back its coronavirus austerity measures by ending salary cuts and offering restitution for the chopped salaries.

SCOTUS Hurries on Census Case

The Supreme Court is rushing to resolve a case challenging President Donald Trump’s efforts to exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census and is giving opponents to Trump’s plan until Oct. 7 to file brief.

Snowden Must Pay

A federal judge has ordered Edward Snowden to pay the DOJ more than $5 million in book royalties and speaking fees.

Tech Companies Examined for Antitrust

In a hearing about tech companies and competition law, the head of the House antitrust panel said Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook abuse their power as gatekeepers of the internet. A report with recommendations for legislation and regulatory changes is expected next week.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]