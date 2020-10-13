Legal Lasso: Day 2 of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Security Guard Said to be Acting in Self-Defense

A lawyer for the security guard who shot a man during protests on Saturday said the shooter was acting in self-defense and that the victim had been reaching into his shirt, which caused him to fear for his life.

DA Candidates Meet Online

In a district attorney candidate forum last week, the two attorneys running for the 18th Judicial District Attorney seat discussed their views on crime and punishment, with different views on diversion and racial equity.

Supreme Court to Review Prosecutor’s Statements

The Colorado Supreme Court will review a case where a prosecutor argued that the defendant’s decision to exercise her right to a jury trial implied her guilt.

AG Reaches Mobile Home Settlement

The Colorado attorney general reached a settlement with a Utah-based mobile home park operator, which will return $150,000 to metro Denver residents.

Coronavirus Delays Murder Trial

The first-degree murder trial for a Longmont man was delayed after a member of the defense team was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.

NATIONAL NEWS

Barrett Hearings Continue

It’s day two of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. So far this morning, she’s already been asked about a repeal of the Affordable Care Act and revisiting Roe v. Wade. And in case you’re catching up, here’s the rundown of what happened on day one.

Supreme Court Won’t Hear Emoluments Case

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review Democrats’ emoluments clause lawsuit against President Donald Trump, keeping in line with the decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Judge’s Conviction Throws Cases Into Doubt

A former Colorado judge has been disbarred from law practice and convicted of obstructing a federal investigation, and now some who had cases before the judge are wondering whether they were tainted.

Tennessee Judge Reprimanded for Flirty Photos

And a Tennessee judge has been reprimanded for sending inappropriate messages to women over social media, including photos of him in his judicial robe.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]