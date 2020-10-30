Legal Lasso: DA’s Husband Faces Arson Charges

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

DA’s Husband Faces Arson Charges

Christopher Linsmayer, the husband of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, could face a handful of arson charges for igniting fires on family property in Kremmling, in violation of local burn bans.

Judge Refuses to Reduce Bond for Security Guard Involved in Shooting

Denver District Judge John Madden IV expressed skepticism about the self-defense claims of the security guard who shot and killed a demonstrator at a protest earlier in October. (Denver Post)

Public Defender Who Skipped Trial Will Wait for Sentencing

A judge delayed sentencing for the public defender cited with contempt of court for not showing up for a trial out of concern about COVID-19 exposure. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

10th Circuit Blocks Coal Company from Road Construction

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked a coal company from construction of roads and drilling pads in National Forest area until the federal courts resolves lawsuits between it and conservation groups.

Aspen Attorney Pleads Guilty to Harassment

An Aspen attorney pleaded guilty to class 3 misdemeanor harassment in Pitkin County Court for sending a woman “obscene” text messages.

NATIONAL NEWS

BigLaw Firm Prepared to Leave the Office Behind

Law firm life might never return to the way it was, if international law firm Eversheds Sutherland is any indication.

Appellate Court Reverses Late-Ballot Ruling

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s election decision, ruling that mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. and in person after 3 p.m. on Election Day should be separated from other ballots.

SCOTUS to Hear Religious Freedom Case

Justice Amy Coney Barrett will be on the bench to hear a LGBT discrimination case scheduled for Tuesday.

Marriott Hit With Major Fine

Marriott International Inc. was fined 18.4 million pounds, or $23.9 million, by the U.K. privacy regulator for failing to protect the data of millions of customers during a hacking attack on reservation databases.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]