Legal Lasso: Colorado Senate Candidates Debate

Our coronavirus calendar is still running. We’re keeping an up-to-date list of the court closures and online events through this time.

LOCAL NEWS

Gardner and Hickenlooper Face Off

Sen. Cory Gardner and Senate candidate John Hickenlooper met in their first debate Friday night, where they discussed health care, the economy, the environment and the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

DA Candidates to Debate

Candidates for 18th Judicial District Attorney will face off once more in a virtual debate on Wednesday. (Denver Post)

Jena Griswold Walks Back Media Tweets

Colorado Secretary of State on Thursday sent a series of tweets directed to media executives, saying “our democracy cannot be held hostage to a ratings race” and asking them not to announce results on election night. On Friday, she said she was misunderstood.

Coronavirus at Detention Center

There were 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed among detainees at the Aurora immigrant detention center last week. To contain the virus, about 30 people were in quarantine as of Sept. 30.

Retired Judge Dies

Richard Robb, a former Pueblo City Council president, retired Pueblo district court judge and University of Denver School of Law alumnus, has died at the age of 91.

NATIONAL NEWS

Amy Coney Barrett Signed an Anti-Abortion Ad

Amy Coney Barrett didn’t disclose that, in 2006, she signed her name on an ad for a pro-life organization that said she opposed “abortion on demand.”

Do Republicans Have the Votes?

With three senators positive for COVID-19, Amy Coney Barrett stands the chance of falling short of the votes needed to be confirmed for the U.S. Supreme Court. But time will tell.

AG Barr to Quarantine

Attorney General William Barr said yesterday that he will self-quarantine, following the event at the White House where Barrett’s nomination was announced.

Texas AG Accused of Abusing Office

Several aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused him of bribery, abuse of office and other potentially criminal offenses.

