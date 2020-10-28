Legal Lasso: Brett Kavanaugh Gives His Election Opinion

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

LOCAL NEWS

What Voters can do About Rejected Ballots

Record numbers of people are expected to vote in November’s election, and that means a record number of mail-in ballots might also be rejected.

DA Tackles Voter Intimidation

The Boulder County district attorney is working with his jurisdiction’s clerk and recorder to combat voter intimidation in the final push to collect votes for the November election. (Boulder Daily Camera)

Hickenlooper Stays Quiet on Court Packing

Senate candidate John Hickenlooper hasn’t said how he would vote on whether to add justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. He has said he’s “not crazy about the idea of court packing,” but hasn’t gone deeper than that.(Denver Post)

Aurora Employees Quarantine

Twenty-nine Aurora employees are quarantining because of coronavirus exposure, and it’s unclear right now how many of them are doing so because of Mayor Mike Coffman’s positive test.

Colorado Springs Attorney Held in Contempt

A Colorado Springs public defender was found in contempt after refusing to show up to a trial because of coronavirus concerns amid the rise in infections. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

NATIONAL NEWS

Kavanaugh Lays Gives His Election Opinion

Justice Brett Kavanaugh is causing alarm with an opinion that lays out his views on post-election lawsuits. He wrote that state courts don’t have the power to “rewrite state election laws for federal election rules” in regard to a lawsuit that questioned how long after the election mail-in votes should be counted.

Law Firm Layoffs Continue

Austerity measures might be done with at law firms around the country, but legal recruiters are saying many law firms are quietly laying off staffers.

Law Students Carry Massive Debt

A survey shows that most young lawyers have at least $150,000 in student loans when they graduate, and one in four had $200,000 or more in student loans.

Attorney Jumps From High Rise

A prominent St. Louis attorney jumped to his death from the 11th floor of his office building.

