Legal Lasso: Boulder Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Assault

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Assault

Boulder’s DA announced yesterday he would pursue charges for a sheriff’s deputy who used a taser on a suspect who was restrained.

Snowboarder Charged in Avalanche

A snowboarder is facing criminal charges in causing a White River National Forest avalanche. He had documented the incident on GoPro footage and talked about releasing a slab of snow that triggered an avalanche that destroyed CDOT avalanche control equipment.

Gardner and Hickenlooper Meet Again

Ethics — in both a moral and professional sense — were in focus in a debate last night between Senate candidates Sen. Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper.

9News Responds to Protest Shooting

9News released a statement yesterday saying the staff did not know the security guard who shot a protester was armed until the incident. (Denver Post)

Dive Bar Sued by Landlord

A Denver dive bar that had been featured on a Spike TV show is being sued by its landlord for violating coronavirus restrictions.

NATIONAL NEWS

Day 3 of Barrett Hearings

Confirmation hearings continue today for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Today will filled with questioning from Senate Judiciary Committee members.

Pedestrian Hit by AG Died in Collision

An autopsy report shows that the man hit by the South Dakota attorney general’s car in September died from the impact. After the accident, he left the scene and reported that he thought he hit an animal.

A Law School Dean’s Regret

The new dean at the University of South Carolina School of Law sent an email to law school students with the full list of confidential bar exam results for recent graduates.

Supreme Court Says Government Can End Census Count

The U.S. Supreme Court said the Trump administration can end the 2020 census count early after it approved a request to suspend a lower court order that extended the count’s schedule.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]