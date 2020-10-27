Legal Lasso: Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

LOCAL NEWS

About Colorado’s Abortion Ban Initiative

As Colorado voters weigh in on Proposition 115, lawyers and public health advocates are raising the alarm about the potential loss of health care access for women who need the procedure to lower their risk of death from cancer, heart disease and other ailments.

Shared Judicial Laptop Contained Porn

A laptop shared among the judges of the 17th Judicial District contained pornographic images and was never turned over to law enforcement for investigation or reported up the chain of command when the images were discovered. (Denver Post)

How Colorado Senators Voted on Barrett

Colorado’s senators voted along party lines, as expected, in last nights confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. More on that below.

Private Security Firm Settles Lawsuit Over Assault

A private security company settled a lawsuit filed by a Denver artist who was assaulted by one of the company’s guards, hours before the Denver City Council rejected a proposed contract with the firm. (Denver Post)

State Supreme Court Denies Church Dispute

The Colorado Supreme Court denied a petition for the court to hear a religious dispute between a Colorado congregation and a South Korea-based parent church.

NATIONAL NEWS

Barrett Sworn In

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed — and immediately sworn in — as the ninth U.S. Supreme Court justice last night.

Activists Preparing for the Fallout

And with her confirmation, legal abortion activists are preparing for a possible post-Roe world.

Google Hearing Set

The first hearing in the DOJ’s antitrust case against Google is scheduled for Friday.

Lawyer Charged With Human Trafficking

A 74-year-old Ohio lawyer and former city council member was indicted for allegedly running a sex-trafficking ring.

